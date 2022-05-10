Tarkington names Taylor AD/ Head Coach

Last week, the Tarkington Independent School District named former Liberty Panther Athletic Director/Head Football Coach Chad Taylor as their new headman. Taylor will take over those same duties on the prairie.

Taylor drove to Cleveland on Monday and saw the Longhorns in action in some 7-on-7 football.

"We are starting a little behind, so we need to start getting to work," said Taylor.

Tarkington finished winless in 2021 and was outscored 441 to 83.

"I am a defensive-minded coach, so that is where we are going to start. I think if we work hard, then we can be competitive. My saying is PTW which stands for 'Prove Them Wrong,'" Taylor concluded.

Taylor and the Longhorns will kick off the 2022 season on August 26 at Evadale.