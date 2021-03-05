Dayton Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year

Regional Director of Community Relations Will Carter presented a Certification of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin and Executive Director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Jessica Sims presented Jasmine Fontenot with Police Officer of The Year.
Regional Director of Community Relations Will Carter presented a Certification of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin and Executive Director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Jessica Sims presented Paul Doskocil with Firefighter of The Year.
