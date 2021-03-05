Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
TRINITY VALLEY RELAYS hosted by Liberty High School
Next article
William Paul “Willie” Brooks, 1936-2021

Dayton Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year

Posted in:
First Responders
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Regional Director of Community Relations Will Carter presented a Certification of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin and Executive Director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Jessica Sims presented Jasmine Fontenot with Police Officer of The Year.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Regional Director of Community Relations Will Carter presented a Certification of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin and Executive Director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce Jessica Sims presented Paul Doskocil with Firefighter of The Year.

Regional Director of Community Relations Will Carter presented a Certification of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Brian Babin and Executive ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2021