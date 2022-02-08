(1) James Grays, Frosty Pruitt, and Brenda St. Julian will represent the Annie Colbert Rosenwald School Museum in Dayton, when they speak at the Angelina County African American Genealogy/History Conference, free to the public, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin, Texas. The Conference is hosted by the Angelina County Genealogical Society. For more information contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail

.com Stay tuned to The Vindicator for more details.

(2) Jamie Carter Bollich, the oldest daughter of Keith C. and Ghita Brockway Carter, will explore the life of one of her Tarkington Prairie ancestors, Solomon Wright, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the 2022 Newton County Genealogy Conference in Newton, Texas. Solomon was the partner with Clark Wright in a store in Tarkington Prairie, before he left to ramble. After Solomon's death J. Frank Dobie posthumously published his book.

(3) Lord willing, Keith Clark Carter will celebrate his 97th birthday on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He is the father of Jamie Carter Bollich, Steve Carter, and Julie Carter. Mail your birthday greeting to Keith C. Carter 139 Estrella Crossing Apt. 223 Georgetown, Texas 78028.

To submit an item to this column email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone or Kissin' Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review, mail a complimentary copy to the address just listed.

(3) Lord willing, Keith Clark Carter will celebrate his 97th birthday on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He is the father of Jamie Carter Bollich, Steve Carter, and Julie Carter. Mail your birthday greeting to Keith C. Carter 139 Estrella Crossing Apt. 223 Georgetown, Texas 78028. (To submit an item to this column email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone or Kissin' Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review, mail a complimentary copy to the address just listed.

To submit an item to this column email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone or Kissin' Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review, mail a complimentary copy to the address just listed.