LCSO arrests two in murder investigation

Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox said that two persons have been arrested and charged earlier today in the murder case involving two victims found burned in a vehicle under the FM 1409 bridge on January 26th in south Liberty County.

Charged with Capital Murder is DaQuincy Broussard, DOB 6/29/84. Also charged with Tampering with Evidence is Destiny Gleason, DOB 5/22/97. Both Broussard and Gleason are now in the Liberty County Jail.

According to Capt. Knox there still is no confirmed identity of the two victims although it was confirmed that one of the victims had been shot prior to being burned in the vehicle whereas the second victim was too badly burned to make a definite determination at this time.

The joint investigation is still on-going by the Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Texas Rangers and the Dayton Police Department and additional arrests are expected in the near future