Kissin' Kuzzins

(1) Charlotte Corbell Ingle and Frank Mills, aka Rebecca Stark Nugent, will be on hand Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for another Saturday in the Coffee, Conversations, and Discussions Series at the Allan Shivers Library on 302 North Charlton in Woodville, Texas. Ingle, a first-time author and Center native, received her first copies of her book the first week of November. She has recounted her family's experiences growing up in Huxley, a rural community near Center. Frank Mills, aka Rebecca Stark Nugent, has written a whodunit page turner, using the pseudonym Frank Mills because that was her father's name before he and his twin brother Bill were adopted by Lutcher Stark and Nita Hill Stark . The whole plot of the book derives from a vow Nelda Childers Stark and her female lover Eunice Benckenstein made while they were students at Texas State College for Women in Denton: that they would marry wealthy older men and wrest their fortunes from their children. For more information contact Carolyn Williams, Assistant Head Librarian/Director of the Allan Shivers Library, at (409) 283-3709 or ashivers.library@yahoo.com (2) On January 10, 1901 at 10 a.m. the Lucas Gusher at Spindletop came in, purportedly spewing oil 100 feet in the air. Right next to it, James Ingalls owned land that was also drenched with oil from the Gusher, land that had been less than productive with crops. That day was the last straw, and, believing the land was ruined, they offered it for sale, receiving $2000 each for it. Fortunately for them, they owned another parcel of land with a grocery store and a house where they could live. The late Abbott Hargraves of Lufkin, formerly a surveyor for Southland Paper Mill, was a descendant of James Ingalls. Thank you, Shelia Torres for your input. (4) The Deep East Texas Archeological Society has scheduled its January 10, 2022 and February 7, 2022 meetings by inviting Morris Weeks and Dr. Diana Greenlee to speak in Newton, Texas. Interested parties can dine with Morris at 5 p.m. at Cajun Joe's across from the Courthouse on the north side. Morris will speak about 7:15 pm after desserts and refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m.. His topic: Knowledge Gained from McFaddin Beach. On February 7th Dr. Greenlee will discuss Poverty Point and Recent Excavations There. At 5 pm that day before she speaks at 7:15 p.m., members and guests of DETAS will dine with her at The Cedar Tree Restaurant in Jasper, Texas. Sandra Litton and her culinary crew will serve desserts and refreshments at 6:30 p.m. that day. Both of these events will be held at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center on 213 East Court Street in Newton. For more information contact President Ruth Dusan at (409) 379-5694 or jrdusan@windstream.net or Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com (6) Angelina County Genealogical Society newsletter editor Jamie Carter Bollich will speak on Mollie Bailey, Circus Queen of the Southwest at 6 p.m. to the Liberty County Historical Commission at the Hartel Building on 318 San Jacinto Street in Liberty, Texas. For more information contact Liberty County Historical Commission chairman Linda Jamison at lchc318@gmail.com or (936) 334-5813 (7) Retired East Texas Baptist University history professor Dr. Jerry Hopkins will discuss Mordecai Ham, the man who led Billy Graham to the Lord, at 5 p.m. at the January 24, 2022 meeting of the Angelina County Genealogical Society in the Community Meeting Room of Kurth Memorial Library on 706 South Raguet in Lufkin, Texas. Just As I Am, the autobiography of Billy Graham, will be the door prize, a donation by Katie's Books on 155 Golden Lane off Highway 94 at Hudson. For more information contact Dickie Dixon at (936) 671-1419 or dixonhershel51@gmail.com (9) The Angelina County Genealogical Society is hosting the Angelina County African American Genealogy/History Conference from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. February 11, 2022 at the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin. (10) Dates to be remembered: El Dorado, Arkansas Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Schoolboy Rowe was born January 11, 1910 in Waco, Texas. To submit an item to this column email it to dixonhershel51@gmail.com by phone to (936) 671-1419 or by mail to Kissin' Kuzzins P. O. Box 151001 Lufkin, Texas 75915-1001. For a book review, mail a complimentary copy to the address just listed.