Randy Waldman, our husband, brother, and uncle, left us on Friday December 10, 2021.

Randall Jay Waldman was born in Houston on July 25, 1953, the second child of Geri and Marvin Waldman. He spent the first four years of his life in Houston, until the family moved to Liberty in 1957 to be closer to their retail clothing businesses.

Randy thrived in Liberty, made many friends from all walks and stations of life, and to our knowledge never had an enemy nor an adversary. He showed an amazing aptitude for all aspects of retail merchandising from a very early age.

His parents quickly realized that the long-term prospects for success of a business that had existed since 1925 were far better in Randy’s hands than under the direction of his brother or sister, who both were strongly encouraged to seek other paths in life that did not involve retailing.

Randy graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1975 with a BBA in Accounting, and soon joined his father in the family business in Liberty. They worked together until 1987. Randy astutely predicted the arrival of the ‘big box stores’ and closed their business in time to avoid the financial disasters that beset so many other local merchants.

He spent the remainder of his career in the furniture business in Houston, until his retirement.

Although plagued with far more than anyone’s share of medical problems from a young age, Randy refused to allow anything to get in the way of his goals. He mastered everything he attempted, with the sole exception of playing the clarinet for the school band; his practice sessions caused his family, and pets, to hide behind closed doors and in closets to escape the unearthly sounds.

Randy can best be described by words found a few years ago in the obituary of another family member. When you needed encouragement, he was behind you. When you needed friendship, he was next to you. And when you needed protection, he was in front of you.

In the short time since his passing, we have discovered so many good deeds that Randy quietly did for others, with no thought of recognition nor accolades for himself.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 31 years, Lynn; his brother Douglas Waldman and wife Lynn; his niece Beth Waldman; his sister Joan Bondurant; his nephew Brent Bondurant; his nephew Blake Bondurant and wife Lindsay, and many, many friends and relatives.

Randy was a man small of stature, and big of heart. He was, to us all, an example of a life well lived. We shall miss him dearly.