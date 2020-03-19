From The Anahuac Progress, 1918
This appeared in The Progress of Nov. 1, 1918 duringthe Spanish Influenza pandemic. The Vindicator is sympathetic to the former Progress editor.
With most people laid up with influenza, nobody visiting anybody, nobody going anywhere. not much of anything doing, no dog fights, runaways, accidents, no auything nor nothin’, it’s hard scraping to get out a local newspaper these times, but it’s got to be done just the same.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.