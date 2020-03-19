From The Anahuac Progress, 1918

This appeared in The Progress of Nov. 1, 1918 duringthe Spanish Influenza pandemic. The Vindicator is sympathetic to the former Progress editor.

With most people laid up with influenza, nobody visiting anybody, nobody going anywhere. not much of anything doing, no dog fights, runaways, accidents, no auything nor nothin’, it’s hard scraping to get out a local newspaper these times, but it’s got to be done just the same.