Montgomery County launches Coronavirus Response Hub
Montgomery County has launched a central site dedicated to tracking and reporting Coronavirus Response. The Hub is maintained by the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, along with Montgomery County GIS and various other agencies within the region.
Coronavirus Response Hub website address is http://gis.mctx.org/covid.
