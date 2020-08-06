CLUB NEWS Posted in: Lifestyle Contributed photo — FASOLT’s featured artist July 27 was Evelyn Palafox, a graduate of Liberty High School, whose work is shown here. Contributed photo — FASOLT’s featured artist July 30 was Lidia Ochoa, @lidi_art7, a graduate of Liberty High School and one of the first recipients of a FASOLT Fine Arts college scholarship. Contributed photo — FASOLT’s featured artist Aug. 3 was photographer Tim Bond, of Liberty. Contributed photo — FASOLT’s featured artist Aug. 4 was Lea Carouthers with her pencil portrait of President George Washington. DAYTON NOON LIONS CLUB The group will keep their same slate of officers as last year. The 2020-2021 Officers will be ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!