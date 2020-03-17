Gordmans holding interviews Wednesday as planned

Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at 13 new store locations in Texas, including its stores in Liberty and Cleveland, which will open in June.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting many of its Palais Royal, Stage, Bealls and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores.

Gordmans will host job interviews from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at stores in Alvin, Angleton, Bay City, Brenham, Cleveland, El Campo, Galveston, Lake Jackson, Liberty, Livingston, Sealy, Sweetwater and Vidor.

Tomorrow, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gordmans will hold job interviews as planned at the Stage family of stores listed below. Please note that large groups of people do not congregate for these job interviews — it is more a trickle-in process, and many candidates apply online at gordmans.com/careers.

Stage has shortened store hours at all its store nameplates, including Gordmans, out of an abundance of precaution. Therefore Gordmans will handle the job interview process until closing time at 6 p.m.