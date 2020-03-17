Gordmans holding interviews Wednesday as planned
Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is now hiring at 13 new store locations in Texas, including its stores in Liberty and Cleveland, which will open in June.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting many of its Palais Royal, Stage, Bealls and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores.
Gordmans will host job interviews from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at stores in Alvin, Angleton, Bay City, Brenham, Cleveland, El Campo, Galveston, Lake Jackson, Liberty, Livingston, Sealy, Sweetwater and Vidor.
Tomorrow, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Gordmans will hold job interviews as planned at the Stage family of stores listed below. Please note that large groups of people do not congregate for these job interviews — it is more a trickle-in process, and many candidates apply online at gordmans.com/careers.
Stage has shortened store hours at all its store nameplates, including Gordmans, out of an abundance of precaution. Therefore Gordmans will handle the job interview process until closing time at 6 p.m.
- Liberty Gordmans: 2323 North Main Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Cleveland Gordmans: 1711 East Houston Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Alvin Gordmans: 1701 Fairway Drive (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Angleton Gordmans: 1828 North Velasco Street in Four Corners Shopping Center (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Bay City Gordmans: 4009 7th Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Brenham Gordmans: 2502 South Day Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- El Campo Gordmans: 1201 North Mechanic Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Galveston Gordmans: 2711 61st Street in Galveston Place (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Lake Jackson Gordmans: 100 Highway 332 West, Suite 1354 in Brazos Mall (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Livingston Gordmans: 1219 West Church Street (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Sealy Gordmans: 2280 Highway 36 South (At the Palais Royal location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Sweetwater Gordmans: 608 East Broadway Street (At the Bealls location, soon to be Gordmans)
- Vidor Gordmans: 730 North Main Street in Crossroads Shopping Center (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)
