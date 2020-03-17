The following notice was sent out to parents from Devers ISD Superintendent Elizabeth Harris:

To date there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Liberty County. In an abundance of caution, Devers ISD, will not have school through April 10. The district plans to resume classes on Monday, April 13.

We are actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation and continue to participate in calls with local, regional and state officials. Our goal is to protect the health of our students, staff and our community.

We have instructional packets for every student — ready for pick up from the front office. These packets are not intended to replace the classroom setting or teacher, but to provide some instructional support for those helping our students. Teachers will be available during this time to help as needed.

Email your child’s teacher with any questions you may have.

Our plan is to have a new packet available every Wednesday beginning tomorrow. Packets may be picked up on Wednesday between the hours of 8 a.m.-3 p.m. If this schedule doesn’t work for you, message me [Harris] and we can make other arrangements. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we maneuver through this challenge. Take care of our TIGERS!