Lots to love about Los Compadres

For our first dine-in experience at a restaurant since the middle of March, my husband Larry and I chose Los Compadres for our destination. Their food is always delicious, but there was a more compelling reason we went there.

For six weeks beginning in April, owner Salvador Herrera and his staff prepared over 600 meals for those in need. When thanked for this wonderful act of kindness, Sal said, “My restaurant has been very blessed here in Dayton and I just want to give back to the community.”

Since opening his restaurant at Dayton in 2002, Sal has enthusiastically greeted his customers, many times sending complementary nachos or sopapillas to diners.

These days his wait-staff, which includes several members of his family, don masks, and of course, diners are socially distanced.

They are still serving their great comfort food and still in-tact is their trademark friendliness. I watched as tables and chairs were carefully sanitized when customers left.

Sal’s son, Jorge, remarked how glad they are to be open serving the public once more.