Pumpkin Parade a huge success Posted in: Lifestyle The Vindicator | Dennis Warren — Best driving entry was awarded to "Scary Dead" entered by Terri, Erica, Darren and Trey Pike. The Vindicator | Dennis Warren — Thomas, Khloe, Kinslee and Lanee Moseley won best walking/riding entry with "Golf Cart." The Vindicator | Dennis Warren — Scotty Baucum won the chili cook off. Several hundred, if not a thousand or so Hull, Raywood and Daisetta residents enjoyed Halloween at HD NEAT's Pumpkin Parade