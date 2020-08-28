Sock it to cancer blood drives
Dayton teams with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host September blood drives
Dayton’s Police and Volunteer Fire Department are teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host five blood drives during the month of September in recognition of Childhood Cancer Month.
Drives will be held each Tuesday, from 8–11 a.m. in the Volunteer Fire Department’s training room at 2004 N. Cleveland Street in Dayton.
Although appointments aren’t required, they are preferred, as they help to social distance donors. To sign up, visit daytontx.org/giveblood. Masks are required. If you do not have one, the staff will offer you one.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s the perfect time to sock it to cancer. When you step up to give blood in September, you’ll also get an awesome pair of The Blood Center socks as a “thank you” for helping children in our community fight cancer.
