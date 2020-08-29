Hello, Cleveland

The Vindicator has published the news in Liberty County for more than 132 years now, but it was just a few weeks ago when someone pointed out to us that Cleveland is also part of Liberty County. We argued over it for awhile, but then we pulled out a map, and as it turns out, Cleveland really is in Liberty County. Strange no one mentioned it earlier, especially considering how frequently we’ve covered events in Batson since it was created.

Sorry about that Cleveland. You should have spoken up sooner.

By the way, have you ever heard of a place called Tarkington? Is it also in this county?

Just kidding.

The Vindicator is growing and with the city not having a newspaper of its own any longer we hope to report much more about the goings on in Cleveland.

I spent part of Saturday wandering around downtown taking stock photos to have on hand should we need them. As such, most of these photos might never be seen by anyone, and since I nearly had a heat stroke taking them, I’d hate for them all to go to waste.

There is no great art here and nothing fancy, but it is a collection of photographs showing some of Cleveland’s downtown businesses. If I overlooked your business, I will try to catch it next time. For the businesses that are included, here is a little free publicity from The Vindicator.

Also included here is a shot of Cleveland High School’s pretty new building.

