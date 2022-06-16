CLEVELAND ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES AGENDA JUNE 20, 2022

Agenda of Public Hearing and Regular Meeting

The Board of Trustees Cleveland ISD

A Public Hearing and Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Cleveland ISD will be held June 20, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the District Administration Building, 316 East Dallas Street, Cleveland, TX 77327.

The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

ROLL CALL OPENING REMARKS PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE CONDUCT PUBLIC HEARING TO PRESENT AND DISCUSS THE DISTRICT'S INTENT TO APPLY FOR THE EVERY STUDENT SUCCEEDS ACT (ESSA) GRANT PROGRAM FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR PUBLIC COMMENTS REGARDING THE DISTRICT'S INTENT TO APPLY FOR THE ESSA GRANT PROGRAM FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR PUBLIC COMMENTS/OPEN FORUM RECOGNITIONS Formal introduction of new Athletic Directors, Brian Ricci and Daylyn Harris. Formal introduction of Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Melissa Skinner, and new Principals, Michael Skinner (Eastside), Heather Barrett (Cottonwood) and Gail London (Pine Burr). PRESENTATIONS Presentation by Dr. Christopher O'Brine, founding member of the local My B.L.O.C. organization. Presentation of Tax Resale Bid by Derick Mendoza, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP. Presentation regarding the status of the district's eSchool system by Charles Rhone, Senior Director of Information Systems. CONSTRUCTION UPDATE REPORTS

A. Superintendent's Report

1. Student enrollment and attendance rate data

Financial Reports Campus and Department Reports

XI. INFORMATION ITEMS

Cleveland ISD 2021-2022 School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) Report. Revised 2022-2023 Academic Calendar to reflect new testing dates as per TEA.

C. Change of vendor for purchase of school buses due to delivery date constraints by original vendor.

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS Approve bills and payroll. Approve the minutes of the regular meeting of May 16, 2022 and special meeting of June 6, 2022. CONSIDERED AGENDA ITEMS Consider approval of Tax Resale Bid as presented by Derick Mendoza, Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP. Consider approval of Proposed Revisions to the CISD Student Dress Code for the 2022-2023 School Year. Consider approval of Resolution Regarding Retention Incentives. Consider approval to award Request for Proposal (RFP) #22-11 for Touchless Bus/Car Wash System and Related Items for Cleveland ISD. FUNDING SOURCE: General Funds Consider approval to award Request for Proposal (RFP) #22-09 for High Speed Photocopier Service and Related Items for Cleveland ISD. FUNDING SOURCE: General Funds Consider approval of district requisitions for purchases above $50,000 as per

CH (Local) policy.

Requisition Number R2205487 - Purchase of Spanish/English Books from Treasure Bay, Inc., for Summer School Literacy Program for all Cleveland ISD Elementary Schools as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: State Compensatory Education Requisition Number R2205991 - Purchase of Personal Computer Tablets from Apple, Inc., as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: Early Education Allotment Requisition Number R2205990 - Purchase of Tablet Accessories from Riverside Technologies, Inc., as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: Early Education Allotment Requisition Number R2206022 - Plumbing Services from BDependable Plumbing as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: General Fund Requisition Number R2205227 - Purchase of Educator Professional Development Services from Region IV Education Service Center as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: Early Education Allotment Requisition Number R2206015 - School Campus Fencing from 4 Moore Construction Solutions as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: 2020 B Bond Funds - Fund 694 Requisition Number R2205997 - Purchase of Chromebooks and Accessories from CDW Government, LLC as per Texas Local Government Code 271.102(c); Texas Government Code 791.025(c). FUNDING SOURCE: State Compensatory Education Allotment

XIV. TASB POLICY UPDATES

A. Consider approval of additions/revisions/deletions of (LOCAL) policies

resulting from the Policy Review Session conducted on January 13-14, 2022,

with drafts prepared by TASB Policy Service.

XV. EXECUTIVE SESSION PURSUANT TO TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE,

SUBCHAPTER D, SECTIONS 551.071, 551.072, 551.074 AND 551.082

Consultation with Board Attorney regarding all matters as authorized by law. Texas Government Code Section 551.082: To hear a complaint or charge against an employee brought by another employee, including hearing of Level III grievance of A. Waggenspack. Consider Superintendent recommendations regarding employment and contract status of professional and non-professional personnel.

1. Employment recommendations and resignations of professional and non-

professional staff.

Deliberation regarding Cleveland ISD Compensation Proposal for the 2022- 2023 school year. Deliberation regarding purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property. Consider other matters as presented by the Superintendent.

RECONVENE AND POSSIBLE ACTION FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION Consideration and possible hearing and action regarding Level III grievance of A. Waggenspack. Consideration and action of accepting employment recommendations and resignations of professional and non-professional personnel. Consider approval of Cleveland ISD Compensation Proposal for the 2022-2023 school year. ADJOURNMENT

If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the board will conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E or Texas Government Code section 418.183(f). Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. [See BEC(LEGAL)]

The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act on: June 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM by Stacy Arnold.