DAYTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA JUNE 16, 2022
Agenda
Council Regular Meeting
801 S Cleveland St Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM
Call To Order
Roll Call
Invocation given by Pastor Guy Williams with the First methodist Church
Pledge of Allegiance and Texas Pledge
Citizen Comment Period
Presentations/Updates/Reports
City Manager Updates
Patrol Officer Jesus Villegas received Master Peace Officer Certification
Dispatcher LaTonia King received her Advanced Telecommunicators Certification Dispatcher Cheyenne Grother received her Basic Telecommunicators License Dispatcher Samantha Jackson received her Advanced Telecommunicators Certification
Department Reports
Planning Department Monthly Report May 2022 Animal Control Monthly Report May 2022 EMS Monthly Report May 2022
Police Department Monthly Report May 2022 Public Works Monthly Report May 2022 Library Monthly Report May 2022
Municipal Court Monthly Report May 2022
Mayor/Council/Staff Comments
Consent Agenda
VII.A Consider with possible action on Resolution No. R2022-55 changing signatories from the City's bank accounts at Prosperity Bank.
VII.B Consider with possible action on the approval of the May 2022 Minutes.
-
Action Items
VIII.A ConsiderwithpossibleactiononResolutionNo.R2022-57approvingaProfessional Services Agreement with Whiteley Oliver Engineering, LLC.
VIII.B Consider with possible action on Ordinance No. O2022-24 amending the City of Dayton Charter based on the 2022 election results.
VIII.C (a)Discussion regarding Ordinance No. O2022-21 amending the Zoning Map for property located at o receive input regarding a Zoning Map Amendment request by N&L Enterprises LLC., for property located at the northwest corner of FM 1409 and Lovers Lane Dayton, Texas 77535, legally described as DAYTON, BLOCK 1, LOT 1 4, TRACT 3, ACRES 6.78. To make a Zone change from Semi-Urban Residential (SU) to General Commercial (GC) City of Dayton Code of Ordinances.
(b) Public comment on Ordinance O2022-21 as described in (a). (c) Discussion of comments made during Public Hearing. (d) Consideration of appropriate action on items (a)-(c).
VIII.D (a)DiscussionregardingOrdinanceNo02022-22recommendingtotheCityCouncilto approve the Zoning Map Amendment for property located at the northeast corner of Hwy 146 and Brown Road. 805 S Hwy 146 Dayton, Texas 77535, legally described as SECURITY TRUST, LOT 1 TRACT 2, ACRES 0.315. To make a Zone change from Semi-Urban Residential (SU) to General Commercial (GC) . City of Dayton Code of Ordinances.
(b) Public comment on Ordinance O2022-22 as described in (a). (c) Discussion of comments made during Public Hearing. (d) Consideration of appropriate action on items (a)-(c).
VIII.E Consider with possible action Ordinance O2002-23 amending Appendix "A " Fee Schedule, Article 7.000 Subdivision Related Fees as it relates to Civil review and construction inspection fee.
VIII.F Consider with possible action on Ordinance No. O2022-25 creating a Utility Billing fee for non-payment.
VIII.G ConsiderwithpossibleactionontheappointmentofCommissionersontheHousing Authority of the City of Dayton.
VIII.H ConsiderwithpossibleactiononResolutionNo.R2022-58regardingtheawardofa construction contract to On Par Civil Services for the construction of new sidewalks along Church St. for the City of Dayton TxCDBG contract #7219142.
VIII.I Consider with possible action on Resolution R2022-59 selecting a vendor for Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal.
VIII.J Consider with possible action on Resolution R2022-60 selecting a vendor for Emergency Disaster Debris Management and Monitoring.
IX. Closed Executive Session
IX.A Executive Session: Texas Government Code Section 551.087 (Economic Development)
Discussion regarding possible economic development opportunities.
IX.B Executive Session: Texas Government Code Section 551.074 (Personnel Matters)
Discussion regarding personnel matters.
Discussion regarding the appointment of DCDC Directors.
IX.C
Executive Session: Texas Government Code 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney)
Discussion with City Attorney regarding contemplated/pending litigation and regarding matters protected by the attorney/client privilege.
IX.D Executive Session: Texas Government Code 551.072 (Deliberation Regarding Real Property)
Discussion regarding the possible acquisition of real property.
Action Items II
X.A Consider with possible action to appoint board members to the Dayton Community Development Corporation Board of Directors.
-
X.B Consider with possible action on the appointment of officers for the DCDC Board of Directors.
X.C Consider with possible action on Resolution No. R2022-56 approving River Ranch Fire Agreement.
X.D Consider with possible action regarding real estate acquisitions as discussed during executive session.
Adjourn
Executive Session Disclosure Statement: The City Council reserves the right to adjourn into executive session at any time during the course of this meeting to discuss any of the matters listed above, as authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), 551.072 (Deliberations about Real Property), 551.073 (Deliberations about Gifts and Donations), 551.074 (Personnel Matters), 551.076 (Deliberations about Security Devices) and 551.087 (Economic Development).
I hereby certify that the above shown notice was posted at Dayton Community Center, 801 S Cleveland Street, and Dayton City Hall 117 Cook Street, Dayton, Texas 77535 on or before June
13, 2022 on or before 6:00 pm.
________________________________ Jennifer Billings, City Secretary