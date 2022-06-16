DAYTON CITY COUNCIL AGENDA JUNE 16, 2022

Action Items

VIII.A ConsiderwithpossibleactiononResolutionNo.R2022-57approvingaProfessional Services Agreement with Whiteley Oliver Engineering, LLC.

VIII.B Consider with possible action on Ordinance No. O2022-24 amending the City of Dayton Charter based on the 2022 election results.

VIII.C (a)Discussion regarding Ordinance No. O2022-21 amending the Zoning Map for property located at o receive input regarding a Zoning Map Amendment request by N&L Enterprises LLC., for property located at the northwest corner of FM 1409 and Lovers Lane Dayton, Texas 77535, legally described as DAYTON, BLOCK 1, LOT 1 4, TRACT 3, ACRES 6.78. To make a Zone change from Semi-Urban Residential (SU) to General Commercial (GC) City of Dayton Code of Ordinances. (b) Public comment on Ordinance O2022-21 as described in (a). (c) Discussion of comments made during Public Hearing. (d) Consideration of appropriate action on items (a)-(c).

VIII.D (a)DiscussionregardingOrdinanceNo02022-22recommendingtotheCityCouncilto approve the Zoning Map Amendment for property located at the northeast corner of Hwy 146 and Brown Road. 805 S Hwy 146 Dayton, Texas 77535, legally described as SECURITY TRUST, LOT 1 TRACT 2, ACRES 0.315. To make a Zone change from Semi-Urban Residential (SU) to General Commercial (GC) . City of Dayton Code of Ordinances. (b) Public comment on Ordinance O2022-22 as described in (a). (c) Discussion of comments made during Public Hearing. (d) Consideration of appropriate action on items (a)-(c).

VIII.E Consider with possible action Ordinance O2002-23 amending Appendix "A " Fee Schedule, Article 7.000 Subdivision Related Fees as it relates to Civil review and construction inspection fee.

VIII.F Consider with possible action on Ordinance No. O2022-25 creating a Utility Billing fee for non-payment.

VIII.G ConsiderwithpossibleactionontheappointmentofCommissionersontheHousing Authority of the City of Dayton.

VIII.H ConsiderwithpossibleactiononResolutionNo.R2022-58regardingtheawardofa construction contract to On Par Civil Services for the construction of new sidewalks along Church St. for the City of Dayton TxCDBG contract #7219142.