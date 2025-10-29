Historical commission restores forgotten cemetery Posted in: MainCommunityHistory A headstone near the entrance of the Anderson Cemetery is slightly tilted from decades of weathering. Charles (left) and Tammy Harmon look through a list to match a found headstone to their known records. A headstone deep in the Anderson Cemetery marks the grave of a man who died in 1926. LIBERTY— The Liberty County Historical Commission recently began rehabilitation efforts at an almost forgotten cemetery, the Anderson Cemetery. The cemetery, located ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!