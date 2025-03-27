Liberty FFA wraps major show season Posted in: MainCommunitySchoolhouse News Liberty’s Cameron Ripkowski was first in class and Grand Champion of the Heifer Calf Division at the Houston Livestock Show. Liberty FFA member Madison Parker won her class and was Reserve Division Champion with her Red Brahman Heifer. Liberty’s Ag Mechanics team of Justin Butler, Cristian Franco and Jesus Hernandez earned a blue ribbon for their 16-foot lowboy trailer at the Houston Livestock Show. The 2025 Major Stock Show season is ending, and the Liberty FFA chapter has had a great year. American Heifers were ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!