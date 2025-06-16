Softball Showdown benefitting non-profits

LIBERTY— In the spirit of good fun and to raise funds for local non-profits, a group of community members have come together for a softball tournament this weekend.

The first 10-Team Showdown Co-Ed Softball Tournament will be on Saturday, June 21.

“They’re very excited,” said Briana Dryer, organizer of the event. “There’s a group chat with the team captains, and it’s really competitive. Everybody is ready to come out and have a good time.”

The idea came from talks between Dryer’s husband, Chris, and Liberty County Constable Pct. 2 John Tucker, wanting to start a league and get community involvement. Dryer thought about setting up a tournament and donating proceeds to non-profits.

All proceeds will be split between non-profits Just Amazing Youth Sports, Inc., and Raising Awesome Awareness, Inc., chosen by a vote between players.

The family-friendly event will have bounce houses donated by AMPT UP Parties, as well as snow cones for children to enjoy. There will also be a wiffle ball game for kids to show off their skills alongside the softball teams.

There will be a small concession stand with drinks and snacks. Also, Liberty Stars 14u team will sell BBQ sandwiches, chips and a drink for $10 and sausage wraps, chips and a drink for $7 to raise money for the World Series in Seguin.

Teams include Hit It and Quit It, Call 911, Texas Cream, Liberty Elks Lodge, LBK Hustlers, Dirty Ballerz, Michelle Crouch, Hook Set, LPD/LCSO and Liberty Stars 14u.

To help raise funds for the non-profits, each team paid a $200 entry fee, and there will be a $25 homerun armband option for players. If a player makes a homerun and doesn’t have a band, it counts as an out, but if the player has a band, the homerun counts. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Dryer explained she wanted to raise as much as possible since money raised will be split between the two organizations supporting children with special needs.

The first pitch is at 9 a.m., and the tournament is at Liberty Municipal Park, 501 R.E. Vinson Dr.