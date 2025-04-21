Middleton jumps into Texas AG’s race

AUSTIN— A Wallisville native has put his hat in the ring to join the race for the soon-to-be vacant Texas Attorney General position.

State Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, 43, has jumped into the race to replace Paxton, who is pursuing a primary challenge against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

“I am running for Texas attorney general to continue the fight for our shared conservative values that keep the ‘Texas Miracle’ alive,” Middleton said in a statement. “As attorney general, I will join President Trump in his efforts to return America and Texas to common sense and to fight to secure the border, ensure law and order, and be tough on crime.”

Middleton was elected to the Senate in 2021 after previously serving in the House for Chambers and Galveston counties. Former U.S. Attorney John Bash, currently Elon Musk’s attorney, declared earlier he was also seeking the position.

“As your Attorney General, I will lead the charge to secure our border, protect Texas kids, ensure fairness in girls’ and women’s sports, protect Texas taxpayers and consumers, ensure strict election integrity, and root out waste, fraud, and abuse from our government,” stated on Middleton’s website, www.mayesmiddleton.com.

Middleton is a seventh-generation Texan with deep ties to both Chambers and Liberty counties.

Middleton is the president and CEO of Middleton Oil Company, Inc., and he runs ranching, cattle and farming operations.

Middleton earned his bachelor’s and law degrees at the University of Texas at Austin and has been licensed to practice law since 2008.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Middleton will self-fund his campaign with $10 million.

To view Middleton’s priorities more in-depth, visit his website at www.mayesmiddleton.com.