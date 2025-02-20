Teachers could see significant raises

AUSTIN – As the 89th Legislative Session marches on, a lot has been made about education, with school choice at the forefront of the conversation, but a new bill filed looks to strengthen teacher pay across the state.

Last week, District 4 Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, filed SB26. If passed, it would create a historic increase in teacher pay, guaranteeing salary increases across the board and creating opportunities for high-performing teachers to make more money annually.

"Texas educators dedicate their lives to shaping the next generation by showing up every day, ready to make a difference, said Creighton. "They deserve more than just our gratitude; they deserve real support and protections," Creighton said in a news release.

The legislation aligns with Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency legislative priorities, which he offered during last month's annual State of the State Address.

"An essential element to better education for our kids is having the best teachers. One thing we must do this session to attract and to keep the best teachers is to increase their pay," Abbott said.

According to that release, this is just the first legislation in what is being called the Texas Teacher Bill of Rights and would be a $5 billion "generational investment" focused on educators. That increase could see a $10,000 boost to teachers with five or more years in districts with less than 5,000 students.

"No state has ever made a teacher pay commitment of this magnitude. If we want to recruit and retain the best teachers for our kids, we must make Texas the most attractive place in the country to teach," Creighton said.

SB26 would also see an expansion of the Teacher Incentive Allotment in an effort to provide "high-performing" educators an opportunity to earn more annually.

"We want to make sure that our teachers are on a pathway to earning a six-figure salary in some opportunities, but also that we increase the average teacher salary to an all-time record in the state of Texas," Abbott said.

The allotment will establish teacher pay raises in the third and fifth years while allocating additional funding to small and rural districts throughout Texas.

The legislation would establish a new liability protection program for teachers if passed.

"Teachers should never have to choose between maintaining order in their classrooms and protecting themselves from legal concerns," Creighton said. "This liability protection funding ensures they have the backing they need to enforce discipline and focus on what they do best—teaching."

Creighton is expected to introduce more legislation addressing challenges for educators, such as classroom safety and discipline, contract protections, and establishing a teacher residency program that will pair aspiring teachers with experienced mentors to build a stronger workforce.

"The future of Texas begins in the classroom," Creighton concluded. "We owe it to our educators—and the students they serve—to rise above politics and deliver real, lasting change. This session, we will pass the Texas Teacher Bill of Rights and make our state the best place in America to teach," Creighton said.