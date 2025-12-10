20 years of Jingle Bell Ball

LIBERTY— For two decades now, the first Saturday of December marks a memorable evening full of Christmas cheer as hundreds gather for the Jingle Bell Ball to celebrate the season alongside friends and family.

The 20th Annual Jingle Bell Ball, an annual Christmas party for special needs folks of all ages, was held on Saturday, Dec. 6, with a pajama theme for the special anniversary.

“They deserve to be honored all the time,” said Margie Poole, founder of the event. “It’s just an awesome party where they can come and not be judged.”

With visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch, the event was filled with smiles and laughter.

“Jingle Bell Ball is my absolute favorite night of the year, where all of the Christmas magic fills the hearts of all of our participants and volunteers,” said Tammie Wingfield, a volunteer for 17 years.

Many elves danced alongside guests as they helped Santa distribute gifts, each personalized to fit an attendee. The Liberty Prancers joined in the fun, leading on the dance floor.

During the event, each guest receives a T-shirt and a gift or a gift card of their choosing, which is requested when registering for the ball.

Poole explained how excited people get for the ball, saying they wear their T-shirts year-round and begin asking about the event in February or March.

Poole was inspired to create the event 20 years ago after joining the Liberty Elks Lodge No. 2019.

Poole said she would bring her daughter, Brooklyn, to various events around the Houston and San Antonio areas, but there was nothing local for special needs teens, adults and elders.

After joining the lodge, she asked about a Christmas party for Liberty County residents with special needs, and her now-husband, Vernon Poole, told her to “take it and run with it.”

Poole did just that, saying it’s very heartwarming to see how the event has grown over the years.

According to Poole, the first year had about 60 participants, and the program has now grown to about 250.

Each year, the Elks Lodge donates the building for the event, and members help serve food and whatever else is needed.

Poole gave a special thanks to the many volunteers who continue to help make the event a success, especially to Wingfield and Vernon for coordinating and handling the behind-the-scenes aspects.

The event relies on private donations to help fund gifts, shirts, and food, and according to Wingfield, many of the sponsors have been supporters of the ball since its early years.

For those interested in sponsoring or donating to the Jingle Bell Ball, contact Poole at 936-334-2678, Vernon at 281-507-2796, Wingfield at 936-334-6359, or Amy Duffell at 936-346-2906.

To learn more about the event, visit the “Jingle Bell Ball Liberty Elks” Facebook page.