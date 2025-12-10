Olson's free throws lift HD past Hardin 47-43 Posted in: MainSports Hull-Daisetta's Kaleb Olson came up big for the Bobcats as they went into Hardin and stung the Hornets 47-43. Olson had 20 points, including four huge freethrows to put the Cats over. HARDIN– Kaleb Olson hit four free throws with a second remaining to give the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats a 47-43 win over ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!