100 Club honors first responders for heroism

HOUSTON— The Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department were front and center for the 100 Club's 71st Annual Heroes Awards Banquet, an awards ceremony honoring law enforcement officers and firefighters within the organization's 18-county coverage area.

On Tuesday, May 21, LCSO Deputy Stevie Torres was awarded Officer of the Year and TVFD Capt. Doc Sikes was awarded Firefighter of the Year.

Sikes was nominated the very night he displayed the utmost bravery and selflessness during a mobile home fire off FM 787. He was the first on scene with TVFD trucks following behind, but instead of waiting for backup, he entered the home without hesitation, even with the home 60% engulfed.

It was confirmed before entry that an elderly woman and infant were still in the home, and by the time other units arrived, he was already trying to help the woman out of the window.

Units arrived shortly after and were able to help Sikes pull the woman out.

"Doc's been excellent since he came to the workforce," TVFD Chief Paul Gregory said. "Not many guys would bail in a window by themselves with help still coming."

Even as a volunteer in Tarkington, Sikes is a full-time firefighter at the Porter Fire Department.

"I just wanted to help people," Sikes said. "I just wanted to kind of do my part and ultimately just help people and help the community that I live in."

Sikes has been with TVFD for five years as of January. He explained that he has firefighters, law enforcement officers and lots of military background in his family.

When asked what the award means to him, Sikes said, "It just kind of represents what our department is all about, what our people are all about. I'm getting recognized, but the whole department really put in a lot of work that night. This is more so about them than it is for me."

Torres was the first ever nominee from the LCSO and was nominated for resuscitating a man involved in a car crash in Cleveland.

Although a scared, aggressive dog complicated the rescue, Torres was able to remove the man from the truck to begin life-saving efforts with help from Deputy Noe Chavez and a Department of Public Safety trooper.

From initial observation, the man appeared clinically dead but left the scene with a restored pulse thanks to the efforts of Torres.

Many from the LCSO came out to share support and Torres' police chief from his first job was also there to cheer him on.

"I hired Stevie straight out of the academy and he...worked for me for about four and a half years," Sealy Police Chief Jay Reeves said. "It was time for him to expand his wings, and we supported him. He's continued to be a success here like he was for me."

Going on seven and a half years in law enforcement, Torres has served the LCSO for about three years.

He initially got into the field after some friends in law enforcement told him to try it out and he said it was the "best decision" he ever made.

"His former chief trained him well," Sheriff Bobby Rader said. "He's self-motivated, he's good with people, and he's a true blessing to the sheriff's department."

Rader shared the story of telling Torres he received the award, initially frightening Torres by calling him to Rader's office without an explanation.

"So, he comes in and he's shaking. He's got this scared look on his face," Rader said.

Initially, Rader questioned Torres, asking if he knew why he was there and if he had done anything wrong to be there. After Torres responded no, Rader told him about the award and Torres began to cry.

Torres' supervisor, Lt. Michelle Deshotel, said he is a "go-getter" and anytime Torres is asked to do something, "he goes above and beyond."

Another of Torres' supervisors, Capt. Robert Dunn said, "He's very proactive, makes a lot of arrests and just helps all the citizens that he works around. I'm pretty impressed with him, honestly."

Torres expressed deep appreciation for the sheriff's department, saying he's been blessed to work with them and that the department has been great to him.

"It's probably one of the highest honors that I can ever think of," Torres said, explaining what the award meant to him. "I never thought I would ever get this in my law enforcement career."