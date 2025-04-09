Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Fire causes stir at county jail
Next article
Track & Field Area Meet Qualifiers

Ashe named Liberty Police Chief

Posted in:
Main
News
Local Government
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Liberty City Council has named Rick Ashe as the permanent police chief. Ashe has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Gary Martin retired earlier this year.

LIBERTY— After serving as interim police chief for about five to six weeks, Liberty City Council named Richard "Rick" Ashe ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025