Ashe named Liberty Police Chief Posted in: MainNewsLocal Government Liberty City Council has named Rick Ashe as the permanent police chief. Ashe has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Gary Martin retired earlier this year. LIBERTY— After serving as interim police chief for about five to six weeks, Liberty City Council named Richard "Rick" Ashe