Governor names Mangum-Merendino 75th judge

Today, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Michelle Mangum-Merendino as the 75th District Court judge, making history as the first woman to serve in the position.

Mangum-Merendino has been a fixture in the legal community over the years, serving clients in various areas of the law, and now she will take a seat on the bench after her appointment.

“It’s a great honor to be appointed by the governor of the state of Texas to serve the citizens of Liberty County in this capacity,” Mangum-Merendino said. “It is just a huge responsibility, and I know I have every confidence that I can meet the challenges that our county faces and that our court system faces.”

As the first woman to serve Liberty County as a state district judge, Mangum-Merendino does not take the role lightly.

“I know that the performance that I give affects all of those who will come after me, and I want to set the bar very high and demonstrate that this is a job that can be done very well by women,” Mangum-Merendino said.

She also pointed to the late Peggy Dunn, who was the first woman elected Justice of the Peace in Liberty County. Not wanting to take anything away from her role in the county’s history.

Mangum-Merendino shared that at her private practice, she has an associate attorney and long-time business associate, who is an accountant and attorney, who will help her to ensure her clients are cared for as she transitions to her new position.

Mangum-Merendino said constituents can expect her to work “diligently to ensure justice is administered without favor.”

“I’ve worked for over two decades to hone my skills, and I look forward to bringing my work ethic and deep knowledge of the law and court procedures to the service of my fellow citizens,” Mangum-Merendino said.

Mangum-Merendino graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School at 16. While working her way through college, she earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude (top 1%) from South Texas College of Law, and she was the editor of the Law Review and worked on preparing federal and state appeals.

Mangum-Merendino has been a resident of Liberty County since 1979 and has led a successful private law practice since 2002. Her legal career encompasses both civil and criminal law.

Mangum-Merendino has extensive trial experience, having handled hundreds of cases across Texas in federal, state, county and municipal courtrooms. Most often, Mangum-Merendino practices in Liberty and Chambers counties.

Mangum-Merendino serves as president of the Liberty County Bar Association, member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Bar College and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Mangum-Merendino is a former member of the American Bar Association and the Harris County Bar Association.

Mangum-Merendino plans to run for office when it is up for election in 2026.

"If the governor has confidence in me, I do intend to do a great job and look forward to having a record that I can establish between now and the election to demonstrate that the citizens are being well served,” Mangum-Merendino said.