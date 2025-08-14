Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Cleveland police officer attacked at Walmart

Senate hopeful takes campaign to voters

Posted in:
Main
News
Local Government
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Texas Senate District 3 candidate Rhonda Ward (left) visits with Liberty City Councilman Tommy Brents during a stop in Liberty on Thursday, Aug. 14.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Texas Senate District 3 candidate Rhonda Ward (center) talks with Cleveland residents Jim (right) and Robin Lennon about her plans if elected.

LIBERTY— As the state senate works to cull through business during a special called session, one senate hopeful swung into ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025