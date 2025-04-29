Area superintendents react to TEA ratings

Following a long delay due to legal challenges, the Texas Education Agency finally released 2022-23 grades for districts across the state last week, and superintendents in Liberty County are reacting to those results.

A legal challenge from over 100 Texas districts left that release in limbo over the last year as the courts heard arguments on using a letter grading system, much like the one used for students.

No area districts were involved with those legal challenges, but a joint response from local superintendents is shedding light on shared frustrations.

"Have you ever played a game that you were winning, only to find the rules of the game suddenly changed resulting in your loss? This situation has been a recurring theme over the past several years. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has continued to modify not only the STAAR test but also the accountability rating system, even after the tests were administered in the spring of 2023," reads a statement from Liberty Independent School District Dusty McGee on behalf of all area superintendents.

The statement goes on to address growing concern over the use of Artificial Intelligence in grading tests and "dramatic changes" to College, Career, Military Readiness. Pointing to predictions by TEA that would see a 10-plus point decrease during the 2022-23 school year across state campuses and districts.

"Under the new framework, in order to achieve an A, that threshold has been significantly increased by 28%," the statement reads.

Ratings are based on STARR test scores and other benchmarks that reflect each district's performance. This is the first rating that has been released since significant changes to the STAAR test.

"We believe in a system of accountability that is fair, equitable, and valid. It is important to note that one test administered on a single day does not fully represent the quality and capabilities of our school districts."

Local districts' grades ranged from A to D, with the majority of local schools receiving a C from the TEA.

Devers ISD outperformed all school districts in the county with a grade of 92 out of 100 possible points. It is worth noting they are the only school system that does not have a high school in the county.

Cleveland received a D, performing the lowest on the accountability scores, with 62 points.

"We are not satisfied with our 2023 rating, but we are not discouraged either," said Dr. Rachel Alex, CISD Interim Superintendent. "This moment calls for urgency, not despair. Our district is capable of transformative progress, and we're already taking the necessary steps to get there."

According to a separate press release from CISD, the district reiterated concerns expressed across the county.

"The postponement reflected growing concerns across the state, concerns echoed by Cleveland ISD, regarding the changing STAAR assessment and accountability framework, as well as how effectively it measures student learning and campus growth," reads the statement from CISD.

The district stressed its commitment to analyzing the data and using it to guide ongoing efforts to enhance academic achievement while pointing to the impact still being felt by the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the TEA's own admission that it may take Texas up to a decade to recover from.

"In Cleveland ISD, that recovery has been further impacted by rapid enrollment growth and the ongoing decline in certified educators entering the profession," read the statement.

According to CISD, they are working to address academic needs and long-term success by refining instructional practices, targeting support more effectively, investing in educator development and driving transparent, data-informed decisions.

Tarkington ISD had the second-best performance according to the ratings, with a B, netting 81 out of 100 points.

Liberty, Dayton, Hardin and Hull-Daisetta ISDs all received a grade of C. Liberty scored a 76, Dayton garnered 74, Hardin secured 76 and Hull-Daisetta scored a 72.

"Each Liberty County school district offers a variety of excellent programs, has dedicated staff, and outstanding students that they are proud of. Safety and building stronger academics are always their priorities for each school year. We all are committed to improving student success. All we ask is to have a fair and valid test with fair accountability rules," the statement from the county's superintendents read.

You can view district scores and individual campuses by visiting the TEA's official Texas School Report Cards website.

You can read the entire response from area superintendents in the Viewpoints section on Page 4A of this week's edition.

The Vindicator has also sent a number of follow-up questions in hopes of delving further into the ratings system and STAAR testing impacts on local schools but has yet to receive any responses.