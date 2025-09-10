Cleveland, Tarkington teachers honored

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce recognized teachers, naming them Teacher of the Year, including Brandi Grimes, Cleveland Ninth Grade Center (left); Nicole Miller, Tarkington Early Childhood School and District Elementary Teacher of the Year; Mandy Cook, Tarkington High School and District Secondary Teacher of the Year; Bianca Ruiz de Castilla, Santa Fe Middle School; Joan Andrews, Tarkington Middle School; Marilyn Paige, Tarkington Elementary; Galen Rappe, Douglass Learning Academy; Maryland Nguyen, Eastside Elementary. Showing support is chamber President and Chair Brian Garcia (center). Not pictured are Cleveland’s Donald Alberts, Andy Kettelkamp and Fabiola Guerrero and Tarkington’s Toni Kellar.