Liberty ISD Education Foundation Announces New Executive Director

LIBERTY— The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Allie Smart as its new Executive Director.

A lifelong Liberty resident and graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 2007, Smart brings a strong commitment to community involvement and public education. She currently serves as President of the Liberty Elementary School PTO and is an active volunteer throughout the district.

Smart has served on the Liberty ISD Education Foundation Board of Directors since 2023 and has been the Chairwoman of the annual Casino Night fundraiser, one of the Foundation’s largest community events.

Allie and her husband, Shane, are proud parents of two Liberty ISD students, Mayes (11) and Mills (8). Her deep roots in the community and dedication to supporting teachers and students make her well-suited to lead the Foundation into its next chapter.

Smart expressed her gratitude to former Executive Director Bruce Wright for his many years of service, leadership, and dedication to the Foundation’s mission. She looks forward to continuing that mission by advancing innovative classroom grants, strengthening partnerships between the district and the community, and working alongside the LISD Education Foundation Board of Directors to further grow and enhance the Foundation’s impact.

“I am truly honored to serve as Executive Director of the Liberty ISD Education Foundation,” said Smart. “This organization plays an important role in supporting our teachers and inspiring students across the district. I look forward to working with the Board of Directors, community partners, and our district leadership to continue building opportunities that make a lasting difference.”

The 4th Annual LISD Education Foundation Casino Night will be held on February 28, 2026. For more information, please contact Allie Smart at (936) 346-2928.

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for Liberty ISD students and teachers through innovative grants, scholarships, and community partnerships.