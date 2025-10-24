Mother arrested in alleged drowning incident

The mother of three children that were pulled from a pond near their home in late September has been arrested and charged with three first degree felony counts.

Jessica Quintana, 39, was taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 24, after the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office learned that she was scheduled to be released from a Houston hospital, according to Capt. David Meyers.

“Investigators with the sheriff’s office went to the hospital and waited for her to be released, and placed her in custody at 10:07 a.m.,” Meyers said in a statement.

Quintana was taken into custody on the three felony warrants related to the Sept. 29 incident, where she allegedly attempted to drown herself, along with her three juvenile children.

She has been charged with two counts of injury to a child causing bodily Injury, and a single count of assault causing bodily injury.

According to the same release, the children remain in the custody of CPS.

There is no confirmation of whether the father will face any charges, according to Meyers.

This is a developing story.