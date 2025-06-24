Abbott activates state emergency response resources

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of increased threats of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding in Southeast Texas through midweek.

“As severe weather threatens communities in Southeast Texas, the State of Texas stands ready to deploy emergency response resources to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “The anticipated heavy rainfall could lead to flash and river flooding beginning today. Southeast Texans are urged to regularly monitor roadways before traveling, check TexasFlood.org for flood information, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. Texas is closely monitoring this threat to ensure Southeast Texas communities have the resources and support needed to respond.”

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall with the potential to cause flash and river flooding is anticipated across Southeast Texas beginning today and is expected to last over the next couple of days. Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local flood response operations: