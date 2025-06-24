The Vindicator takes honors at state awards

DENTON — Publications owned by Granite Media Partners Inc. including The Vindicator brought home top honors this past weekend from the 2024 Texas Better Newspaper Contest.

The prizes capped off an annual trade show and conference June 19-21 hosted by the Texas Press Association, one of the oldest journalism organizations in the state.

The Vindicator won top honors in Sports Photography, and placed in the top four for Sports Coverage, Feature Writing and Special Sections, for our 2024 Trinity Valley Exposition coverage.

"We have a great team of writers and photographers, and I couldn’t be happier to see their efforts rewarded,” said Area Publisher Jennifer Gray Richardson.

Area Editor Russell Payne echoed that sentiment.

"We have some of the best folks around that are truly committed to offering the best coverage around, and while it is an honor to receive these accolades, it is an even bigger honor to tell the stories of Liberty County,” Payne said.

According to TPA officials, 108 member newspapers submitted 1,021 entries published in 2024. The Kansas Press Association volunteered as judges.

The Vindicator is part of the Granite Media Partners family of multiplatform news and marketing products, including 10 newspapers, three client newspapers, several magazines, closed-screen televisions in some markets, websites, social-media programming, sports shows and more.

The nearly 50-year-old Granite, based in Taylor, also owns a printing press. The company motto is, “We’re not the mainstream media. We’re the Main Street media.”

According to its website, TPA “promotes the welfare of Texas newspapers, encourages higher standards of journalism, and plays an important role in protecting the public’s right to know as an advocate of First Amendment liberties.”

