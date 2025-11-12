Beautifying the Trinity River

Entergy Public Affairs Manager Ryan Magee (left), Entergy Region Manager Brian Garcia, Liberty County Emergency Management Coordinator Antwyne “AJ” Johnson, Customer Service Manager Paul Blackburn, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, Entergy Vice President of Customer Service Stuart Barrett, Assistant Coordinator Madison Gonzalez and Entergy Customer Service Manager Andrew Copeland gather as Entergy presents a $20,000 Environmental Initiatives Fund grant to the county Office of Emergency Management.