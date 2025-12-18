Bringing Christmas Joy

The room cheers to Harry Lee Ainsworth, Joe "Little Joe" Harrison, Trey Howse and Raymond Fregia, founding members of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive, who have passed away.

Organizers of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive, Penny Johnson (left), Nola Herring, Pam Fregia, Shelley Swain, Lolly Fregia, Sue Monticolo, Rhonda Ainsworth and Robin Taylor gather to share a bit of Christmas magic with children in need.

Attendees of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive filled the shelves with plenty of toys for the holiday season.

People fill the dance floor during the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive as Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners perform.

Leroy Thomas of Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners entertains guests during the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive.

Rhonda Ainsworth (left) and Olivia Churchill toast in memory of Harry Lee Ainsworth, Joe "Little Joe" Harrison, Trey Howse and Raymond Fregia.