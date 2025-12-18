Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Bringing Christmas Joy

  • Article Image Alt Text
    The room cheers to Harry Lee Ainsworth, Joe "Little Joe" Harrison, Trey Howse and Raymond Fregia, founding members of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive, who have passed away.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Organizers of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive, Penny Johnson (left), Nola Herring, Pam Fregia, Shelley Swain, Lolly Fregia, Sue Monticolo, Rhonda Ainsworth and Robin Taylor gather to share a bit of Christmas magic with children in need.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Attendees of the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive filled the shelves with plenty of toys for the holiday season.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    People fill the dance floor during the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive as Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners perform.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Leroy Thomas of Leroy Thomas and the Zydeco Roadrunners entertains guests during the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Rhonda Ainsworth (left) and Olivia Churchill toast in memory of Harry Lee Ainsworth, Joe "Little Joe" Harrison, Trey Howse and Raymond Fregia.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Sue Monticolo (front left), Robin Taylor, Liberty County Children's Protective Services board member Jennifer Regen, Rhonda Ainsworth, Pam Fregia, Lolly Fregia (back left), CPS board member Josh Fitzgerald, CPS board member Dr. David Arnold, Nola Herring, Penny Johnson and Shelley Swain gather at the annual CPS Christmas Party Toy Drive.

LIBERTY— The Christmas season can sometimes be difficult for families going through hardship, but it can also be a magical ...

