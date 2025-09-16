Community reacts to Kirk's assassination

Political violence is nothing new; it has never gone away, and as communication and the exchange of ideas break down, it can be said that so does society.

Last week, conservative voice and political activist Charlie Kirk was gunned down in front of thousands at Utah Valley University, prompting a manhunt that lasted 33 hours before a suspect was in custody.

The internet was immediately abuzz, as Americans on both sides of the aisle took to social media platforms, many sharing their disappointment, some sharing words that seemed almost celebratory.

The incident was just the most recent violence in the country with political undertones, with two assassination attempts on President Donald Trump, one notably just missing at a Pennsylvania rally in July 2024.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was a juggernaut in the political world, building an impressive resume along the way.

He hit the road and openly invited anyone to debate him on college campuses and other venues, just as he was doing at the time of his death.

That influence was significantly felt in conservative circles, and it felt necessary to look at his impact here in Liberty County.

Liberty City Councilmember Tommy Brents, who also serves as vice chair of the Liberty County Republican Party, has long established himself as one of the staunchest local conservative leaders, and he shared his thoughts.

"The murder of Charlie Kirk is a tragic attack on free speech and democratic discourse," Brents said. "His passionate commitment to liberty and politely engaging young Americans in political dialogue leaves a lasting legacy that every freedom-loving citizen should strive to emulate."

Allie Smart serves as House District 18 director for Rep. Janis Holt, has been at the center of local conservative politics, and was named as a recipient of the 40 Under 40 Award by the Texas Federation of Republican Women.

"The loss of Charlie Kirk is by far one of the greatest losses of our time. As a Christian, a wife, and a mother, my heart truly aches for what the world has lost," Smart said. "Charlie was brave, bold, and courageous, and for me personally, a role model in the way he spoke, not about politics, but about his faith."

She shared a recent story about Kirk, where he was asked what he would like to be remembered for after he dies.

"'What happens if it all just goes away? How would you like to be remembered?' His response was, 'I want to be remembered for the courage of my faith,'" Smart said. "That is something I want to carry with me, something I want to teach my children, and something I think we should all strive to be remembered by."

The conversation has elicited remarks on both sides of the political aisle, and Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark condemned the violence, while calling some remarks by Kirk "vile."

"There is no place for violence in American political discourse. I wholeheartedly and unequivocally condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk," Mark said. "While I vehemently disagree with Kirk's vile remarks about women, the African-American community, and the LGBTQ community, he had an absolute right to voice his opinions without fear of being assassinated."

After the announcement that the alleged suspect, a Utah resident named Tyler Robinson, 22, had been taken into custody, some light was shed by authorities when they discussed messages that had been etched into the weapon and ammunition.

As we learn more about the assassin and what led to his actions, information about the messaging on ammunition and the weapon used sheds light on someone with a political axe to grind.

County GOP Chair Wes Thomas calls Kirk's death a "martyr's death," while expressing grief from members of the local party.

"The Liberty County Republican Party grieves the loss of Charlie Kirk, who died a martyr's death—not merely at the hands of political opposition, but as a result of the deeper spiritual battle against truth, faith, and liberty," Thomas said.

Mark suggested the volume needs to be turned down in terms of rhetoric, while laying some of the responsibility at the feet of Trump.

"As for the current political discourse, if we are going to survive as a country, we, but especially President Trump, need to lower the temperature of political rhetoric before someone else is killed in another senseless act of bloodshed," Mark said.

Gatherings are taking shape as communities remember Kirk across the country; some have proven to be peaceful, while others have seen bad actors cause disturbances.

A gathering has been organized for this Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Freedom Church in Liberty, where the public is invited to a come-and-go prayer service. A register will be available for signing. The book will be sent to Kirk's family.

A time of remembrance is scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vara Faye Martin Daniel Pavilion in downtown Liberty. Organizers are inviting the community to come out and pray and hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

"We pray for his family and commit ourselves to carrying forward his example with courage and conviction," Thomas said.