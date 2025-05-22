Dayton announces summer concert series

DAYTON– The temperatures are heating up, and so are Friday nights with the upcoming Friday Night Bites Summer Concert Series at the Crossroads Plaza.

The Dayton Enhancement Committee and the city are bringing the series to you and will kick off Friday, June 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will replace Food Truck Fridays this summer, as the city wanted to host something a little cooler, both literally and figuratively, with the scorching weather during the daytime, which is when the regular food truck event takes place.

“We wanted more than just food trucks, so we added the music and live entertainment, and it will be different each week,” said Tammy Alexander.

The series will continue through Aug. 1, but there will not be an event on June 20 and July 4. On July 4, the community will be celebrating the city’s annual Hometown Celebration at the Dayton Community Center.

A different sponsor will sponsor each Friday, and there are still opportunities for local businesses and community groups to host the event. Best of all, there is no cost. All you have to do is provide the music.

There is also no charge for food trucks or vendors at the weekly gatherings.

“We want to make this event as community friendly as possible so that families can come out and enjoy the evening with the only cost being the food they purchase if they want to,” Alexandr said.

The enhancement committee will host the June 6 event and have DJ-X on hand to provide the musical entertainment.

Some great food options that night include Fresh Press Lemonade, Cousins Maine Lobster, Lunch Box Hippies, Soul Cat Cuisine, and Chick-fil-A.

For more information or to sign up as an event sponsor, email talexander@daytontx.org. The Crossroads is located at 111. N. Church St.