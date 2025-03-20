Entergy Texas monitoring San Jacinto County wildfire

The Woodlands, Texas – Entergy Texas is actively monitoring its equipment following a wildfire reported in San Jacinto County. Our emergency planning and response teams are working with local authorities to reduce fire risk in the Cleveland portion of our service area. Customers in the high-risk area are encouraged to prepare for the possibility of power outages and follow all local or state emergency orders.

We ramp up support when wildfire conditions are present.

Monitoring weather threats is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year job. As extreme weather conditions – such as wildfires – threaten, we monitor, mobilize and act. Our emergency planning and response teams have expertise in the areas of fire risk engineering, fire suppression, and fire prevention and include meteorologists, experienced foresters and vegetation management professionals in the specific regions we serve. We closely monitor many factors that could pose a risk for wildfires – drought conditions, extreme heat, elevation, humidity levels, winds, rainfall levels and weather forecasts – so that we can take proactive measures.

Keeping customers informed before, during and after a storm is important to Entergy Texas.

Here are some of the platforms we use to provide updates:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and gives information about restoration progress.

Register for outage text alerts through myEntergy. Customers should update their notification preferences to participate in text alerts. Customers also can sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Social media plays an important role in keeping customers informed. Follow Entergy Texas on X at @EntergyTX and Facebook.com/EntergyTX.

Call 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243) to report downed power lines.