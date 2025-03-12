Fire Destroys Dayton Home Posted in: MainNews Dayton Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Johnny Gore talks with two other volunteers about the home's damage and the next steps in extinguishing the fire. Dayton Volunteer Firefighter Brewer applies water to the home, ensuring he hits the "hotspots" so the fire won't restart. A Dayton home was quickly engulfed in flames in the late afternoon on Tuesday, destroying the structure. (PHOTO BY MARISA HOLLIS) DAYTON – Tuesday afternoon, black smoke billowed in the skies of Dayton, and witnesses reported explosions as a home on ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!