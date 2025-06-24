FM 1413 overpass to open by fall

DAYTON– As work is set to begin on the new overpass at the railroad tracks, the overpass project just down the road at U.S. Highway 90 and FM 1413 is nearing completion.

The Texas Department of Transportation Beaumont District announced on Tuesday, June 24, that construction crews are finalizing the installation of a concrete barrier, as they prepare to begin construction of the approach roadway entering and exiting the overpass.

Once the approaches are completed, traffic patterns will be switched around late summer.

James Construction Group, LLC., is also working on the underpass roadway at the intersection.

Weather permitting, the project will be completed by the fall.

According to TxDOT, the intersection was selected to improve overall safety.