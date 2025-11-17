Good Samaritans honored for life-saving heroics

LIBERTY— The saying goes, there are those who run towards danger and those who run away from it, often used to describe first responders, but two everyday men are being honored for their heroism.

On Nov. 13, the Liberty Fire Department recognized residents Bruce Reyes and Lindsey Delaney with the Lifesaver Award for their efforts in saving a woman from her burning vehicle back in mid-September.

“Without the entirely heroic efforts of these two citizens, that driver would have unquestionably perished after enduring unimaginable suffering,” said Dr. Steven Ellerbe, medical director for LFD.

When asked about their thoughts in the moment, both Reyes and Delaney said they were hoping the vehicle wouldn’t explode, with Reyes crediting this thought to digital effects in movies.

Reyes added that his main thought was just getting the driver to safety.

Delaney humbly turned attention back to the first responders.

“I’m being awarded something, and I don’t deserve it,” Delaney said. “The people that deserve it are the people who wear the badges around this place. They do it every day.”

Delaney described himself as “just a guy riding down the road,” but LFD saw something else in him, and in Reyes.

“Two citizens who have not been trained on a daily basis is rescue, who were not mentally pre-prepared for risk of injury to themselves, found themselves very suddenly in a situation that meant seconds would make the difference between life and death for a stranger,” Ellerbe said.

Ellerbe gave a brief explanation of the scene and what the two men did to help save the woman.

Two vehicles collided on FM 1011, just inside the Liberty city line. One vehicle was pushed into the Hardin line during the collision, which caught fire.

Before the Hardin Fire Department and LFD could arrive, Reyes and Delaney were already attempting to remove the woman from her car.

“Injured and unable to remove herself from a wrecked, smoking and increasingly burning vehicle, the driver was very much within seconds of dying,” Ellerbe said. “They went toward the risk to help a fellow human.”

Reyes opened the door, finding the woman pinned, and while trying to free her, he poured water on the flames from water bottles he had in his vehicle.

Reyes said that looking back, he didn’t think it was the best decision, but in the moment, he thought “that little bit of water will give us a couple more seconds,” explaining that the fire quickly grew from a small flame to nearly covering the exterior of the vehicle.

According to Ellerbe, Delaney disentangled her legs, and together the men pulled her from the vehicle.

Delaney said while trying to pull her out, he stood up and asked God for help, then got back to it and was able to get her out.

Ellerbe added that once LFD arrived on scene, the vehicle was “fully enflamed.”

“It’s good to know that you can have that quick camaraderie,” Reyes said, adding that it was a large team effort between them and the first responders.

While she remains in the hospital for injuries, Reyes and Delaney said they are happy she is alive.

Reyes said when Chief Brian Hurst invited him to the city council meeting, he told Hurst, “If she’s alive, I’ll go, but if she’s not alive, I don’t need to be here.”

Delaney added that he looks forward to meeting her when she gets out of the hospital.