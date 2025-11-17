James Douglas Forse, 61, of Grand Saline, Texas, formerly of Dayton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Born December 3, 1963, in Liberty, Texas, James was known for his big heart, humor, and loyalty. He was a hardworking man and devoted provider for his family, who loved spending time outdoors, especially fishing, and had a soft spot for animals.

James is survived by his children, Matthew Forse and his wife Julianne and their children; Jennifer Ricketts and her husband Colt and their children; and his sister, Cecile Forse, along with her daughter Laura Lopez and her children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Peggy Forse, and nephews Bo and Chris Nash.

A memorial service to celebrate James’s life will be held at Cornerstone Church, Liberty, Texas, on November 21, 2025, at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend.

“The best things a man can leave behind are love, laughter, and good memories — James left them in abundance.”

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18