H-GAC looking for input on Dayton traffic

DAYTON– Traffic is always a topic of conversation around town, as folks find themselves in increasingly heavy lines, looking to get where they are going.

To help find new options and improve existing travel lanes, the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be on hand next week for a public meeting addressing the Dayton Transit Study in conjunction with the city.

The community is invited to the Dayton Community Center on Tuesday, June 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for an in-person meeting.

H-GAC hopes to hear from folks who live, work and travel through the city to gain feedback that might help shape the future of local transit.

For those who can not make it in person, a virtual public meeting will take place Thursday, June 26, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at https://bit.ly/daytontransitstudy

For more information visit https://engage.h-gac.com/dayton-transit-study