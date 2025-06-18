High-speed chase ends in crash

DAYTON– A high-speed chase involving a motorcycle that reached up to 120 mph resulted in a crash on U.S. Highway 90 westbound.

The incident occurred after several Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies became involved in a pursuit around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 18.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has yet to be identified, led law enforcement on the chase down U.S. 90 but collided with the back of a box truck near CR 603.

The westbound side of the highway was closed as the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the accident scene.

According to LCSO Chief Deputy Billy Knox, the motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital and their condition was unknown at the time.

U.S. 90 was closed from the Grand Parkway past the accident scene.

The Vindicator will have more information as it is available.