Hometown Heroes: Giving Hardin a Helping Hand

HARDIN – Since 2019, a group of volunteers has dedicated their time and energy to numerous projects aimed at improving the lives of residents across the entire community.

Hardin Helping Hands is focused on enhancing life through community programs that bring folks together, while stepping up for those who truly just need a helping hand.

That mission has included food distribution, aid for flood victims, back-to-school supply drives, and providing meals to families in need at Christmas time, as well as other community support activities.

"Our primary focus is always helping our community," said Wanda Nelms, board chair and president.

The Students First Program is the organization's big initiative each year, providing clothes and toiletries to students in need.

Each year, Hardin Independent School District helps identify students who would benefit the most from the program, and HHH provides necessities.

HHH allows students to shop for their own clothes, giving them a sense of ownership and enabling them to express themselves.

The Hardin Student Council collaborates with HHH on toiletries and food drives, and a family and social services class helps organize and package everything.

Nelms said the class is a group of students that "have a heartbeat for volunteering and serving the community."

The program began in 2020 and has assisted 154 students to date.

"They'll feel good about themselves. They'll want to come and want to learn, and therefore, they'll graduate and could give back to the community," Nelms said.

One member of HHH is exploring ways for the organization to offer haircuts to students in the future.

Hardin Helping Hands' focus will always be on service, but they also strive to build community through other events that bring everyone together.

The much-loved annual Christmas event first began in 2015 as a way for local businesses to set up shop and market their products while connecting with the community. The first event started with a simple tree lighting ceremony near the intersection of FM 834 and Texas 146.

Now, the event has become a cherished tradition under the organization's auspices and takes place each year at Hardin Elementary, featuring a parade, vendor booths, games, music, and, of course, Santa himself.

Nelms grew up nearby in Tarkington but relocated to Hardin in 1990, where she proudly raised her sons and now proudly serves the community whenever she can.

"It's home to me now," Nelms said.

Nelms is joined on the board of Helping Hands by Mandy Beasley, Sophie Ethridge, Sherry Holmes, Naomi Lloyd, Kathy Nichols, Rachael Smart, Kali Spurlock and Carrie Yarbrough.

Nelms praised the board, volunteers and local community for bringing Hardin Helping Hands together.

"Our little community here in Hardin, Texas, is just great, and they have a big heartbeat for one another. I just love it," Nelms said.

To find out more about Hardin Helping Hands and what you can do to get involved, visit hardinhelpinghands.org.