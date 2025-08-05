Hometown Heroes: A true friend to Cleveland

CLEVELAND – For nearly four decades, a familiar face to many has worked diligently to protect the community. Although the work can be wearying on the heart, he always has a smile, ready to share his heart with the people around him.

Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard has patrolled the streets and neighborhoods of the local community for 38 years. During those years, he has worked diligently to ensure the safety and security of local citizens, as well as to brighten the lives of those he works and lives alongside.

Broussard began his law enforcement career in 1985, working in the jail at the Liberty County Sheriff's Office while attending the police academy at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

There, he learned lessons and gained experience that he still utilizes today. Upon graduating the academy, he began his time as a patrol deputy.

"My love and passion for Cleveland will always be to keep the stakeholders of this community safe," Broussard said. "I feel each officer can make an impact on the quality of life here in our community. It makes me feel great knowing that I have had a positive impact on many young people who will walk up to me and thank me for giving them the courage to join the ranks of law enforcement. Watching some officers that I've had the honor of supervising being promoted really gives me joy."

Broussard strongly believes that leadership in an organization has the responsibility to build a positive culture, and that's something he has tried to do since the beginning of his career.

CPD Capt. Scott Felts is just one example of an individual who has been positively impacted by Broussard's attitude and work ethic.

"I have worked with Chief Broussard for 26 years and he has significantly impacted my life as a mentor and colleague. Chief Broussard has always been my go-to person for a question or problem I need solved," Felts said. "He has a vast amount of knowledge concerning law enforcement and his insight is invaluable."

Felts shared that anytime he is asked if Broussard is as friendly at work as his public image presents, he can unequivocally say yes.

"Chief Broussard is a positive professional with a servant's heart and he cares about everyone. It doesn't matter if it's an officer, a citizen, or someone in jail. He truly cares," Felts said. "He is the most dedicated person I know regarding the Cleveland Police Department and our citizens."

Felts also shared that Broussard's dedication doesn't end when he clocks out for the day, as he even sleeps with a police radio on his nightstand so that he can be aware of any situation that may arise.

"I am a better person and officer having worked with and known Chief Broussard," Felts said.

Similar sentiments were expressed by longtime CID Secretary Supervisor Cindy Crouch, who not only has worked alongside Broussard but was also a classmate of his at Cleveland Independent School District.

"During the years I have worked here at the Cleveland Police Department, Chief Broussard has always shown support and kindness toward everyone he meets. He never meets a stranger. We are deeply grateful for his dedication and hard work," Crouch said.

Crouch also commended Broussard for his steadfast faith and alluded to his favorite Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, noting how the verse is meant to provide comfort and hope even in the midst of hardship.

This seems true to the way Broussard has chosen to live his life, reminding those going through hardship that even in difficult times, he believes God's ultimate purpose for their lives is positive.

As a child, Broussard recalls hearing sirens in the distance or seeing emergency vehicles and being beckoned to help, a feeling that he eventually chose to dedicate his life to, and which he hopes to continue dedicating his life to.

"My favorite thing about working in the Cleveland community is the relationships, partnerships and friendships that I have established," Broussard said. "The families in this community are so caring and thoughtful and the support shown by many citizens has inspired me to keep serving."