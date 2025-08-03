Hometown Heroes: Local PA serves community as quiet hero

LIBERTY– Brandon Smith has built a career as a trusted physician assistant over the past 24 years, serving the community at every turn.

At Firm Foundations Healthcare Clinic in Liberty, he strives to ensure patient care that exceeds expectations, while also serving as a positive presence to those around him.

"Mr. Smith exemplifies what it means to serve with compassion, dedication and excellence," said Andrew Sanchez-Lampson, who serves as the general manager at Capstone Wellness Center. "He is more than a healthcare provider. He is a trusted advocate and caregiver who consistently goes above and beyond."

Sanchez-Lampson went on to point out how dedicated Smith is to serving the entire community, as he is always willing to volunteer and support local wellness programs. In addition, Smith serves as a mentor to young professionals.

"He is a role model for integrity and service. He's a quiet hero who's never seeking recognition but is always making a difference," Sanchez-Lampson said.

Smith is a graduate of West Hardin High School, and he continued his education at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. While he originally intended to pursue a career in orthopedics, he discovered that family medicine was the perfect fit for him.

"I fell in love with family practice, and the community was really accepting of me as a provider, and I've always felt that the community does just as much for me as I do for them," Smith said.

Mary Poston, a physician assistant who has worked alongside Smith for the past 12 years, expressed similar sentiments to those of Sanchez-Lampson.

"It's a gift to be a part of his community. He truly has the heart for family and community and has built that into our practice," said Poston, who continued to say that Smith "has a way of seeing patients with both his mind and his heart."

Poston commended Smith further by saying that he "epitomizes what family practice is to me - treating the patients as a whole and not just different pieces of a whole."

Smith has a strong appreciation for family, which is evident in both his work and his everyday life alongside his wife of 27 years and his two daughters. Smith believes that his family's support has been invaluable over the years.

When his daughters were younger, they would often playfully hide under Smith's desk while visiting the office. Upon moving the desk, Smith discovered hundreds of stickers that they had secretly placed there over the years. The desk has now become a charming keepsake that Smith still uses today.

Smith has been serving the local community throughout his entire career and he has no intentions of leaving the area.

"As long as the Lord meets the needs of the clinic, we will be here," said Smith, who is looking toward a future where he can continue to help the community in any way he can.

