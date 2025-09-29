Investigation underway into drowning incident in Liberty County

KENEFICK– A terrifying event unfolded on Monday morning, after several individuals were pulled from a pond at a home near Simmons Bottom.

A call came into law enforcement around 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 29, and upon arrival, they found three children who had been pulled from a pond, while the mother was still submerged in water.

“I would describe it as bizarre and breathtaking, seeing everything we’ve been faced with today,” said Capt. David Meyers. “Any time kids are involved, it’s always a heart-wrenching emotion that goes through all of us in law enforcement. The best thing we can do right now is pray for the kids and the parents, both of them.”

Meyers said as of now, there is no specific focus on either parent as a suspect.

“We’ll go based on what we’re told through interviews and all the evidence we collect here on the scene,” Meyers said.

As for the drowning incident itself, according to Meyers, when deputies arrived on scene, they found the woman was still in the water, but that a man on the property, identified as the father, had already pulled the children from the water.

According to Meyers, the father called 911, stating he heard “commotion in the front yard,” and indicated the mother was trying to harm the children.

At that time, he drove to the area and began to pull the children from the water.

The three children included a 15-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old boy.

The 15 and 6-year-olds were transported by ambulance; the woman and 11-year-old were transported by air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

The woman and the 11-year-old girl are both in critical condition, while the other two children were alert.

Meyers said the man had been cooperating with authorities during their investigation, including accompanying law enforcement to the LCSO for an interview by the Texas Rangers. He was released at some point during the day and transported to a family member’s home.

The investigation was being conducted at three scenes, according to Chief Deputy Billy Knox, including two locations on the property and the hospital.

Meyers said LCSO is unsure if alcohol or medicine was involved, noting an additional warrant is needed to check the blood-alcohol levels of those related.

According to Meyers, the children were not enrolled in school, and the family had resided at the property since around 2017.

The children have not been enrolled in school “for a little bit,” according to Meyers.

LCSO has made one call to the house in the past, and Meyers said it was related to an assault, but was unsure if the family was involved. He said Child Protective Services has not previously been called to the home.

Meyers added that once the children are ready to be released from the hospital, CPS will decide who will take custody.

Meyers said the investigation is ongoing, and Bridgehaven will conduct a forensic interview with the 15 and 6-year-olds in the coming days.

He added that LCSO investigators are looking into various angles for possible motives, but as of now, he can’t speculate.

