Oilers Outpace Bobcats

Undefeated Hornets keep rolling, beat Orangefield 38-29

    Hardin quarterback Kolton Bishop is on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run that gave the Hornets a 26-21 lead over Orangefield in the fourth quarter. The Hornets offensive line gave the blue and gold opportunity after opportunity to make things happen on Friday night. (Photo by Chris Cody)
    Hardin's Cade Drake celebrates with one of the Hornets coaches on Friday night in their 38-29 victory over Orangefield at home. (Photo by Chris Cody)
    Ryan Hessler of Hardin stretches out to make the stop against Orangefield on Friday night at Hornet Stadium. (Photo by Chris Cody)

HARDIN– It was a playoff atmosphere at Hornet Stadium, packed to the brim with hometown faithful and Orangefield fans on ...

