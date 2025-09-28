Undefeated Hornets keep rolling, beat Orangefield 38-29

Hardin quarterback Kolton Bishop is on his way to a 55-yard touchdown run that gave the Hornets a 26-21 lead over Orangefield in the fourth quarter. The Hornets offensive line gave the blue and gold opportunity after opportunity to make things happen on Friday night. (Photo by Chris Cody)

Hardin's Cade Drake celebrates with one of the Hornets coaches on Friday night in their 38-29 victory over Orangefield at home. (Photo by Chris Cody)